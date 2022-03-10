Local input sought on the Coffs Coast’s Coastal Vulnerability until April 4

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour City Council is seeking further input on an updated framework of coastal planning controls.

According to Council the aim of the framework is to align it with NSW Government legislation and help clarify the information needed for development in certain coastal areas.



“Council has a responsibility to manage development in areas potentially affected by coastal erosion and recession hazards,” said Sally Whitelaw, Council’s Team Leader Biodiversity Coastal and Flooding.

Council says the updated framework will provide more detail on what is required to be submitted with a Development Application.

The Coastal Vulnerability Area mapping and draft policy and planning controls were sent to the NSW Government in September 2021 for permission to place it on public exhibition until April 4 for community feedback.

Following the exhibition a final draft policy and development controls will then be developed and the mapping forwarded for insertion into the State Environmental Planning Policy.

Coastal Vulnerability Area mapping was a high priority action contained within Council’s Coastal Zone Management Plan which has been in place since 2013 to help manage the impacts of potential coastal hazards.

Aligning Council’s framework with updated State legislation would “ensure that future development in coastal areas is more resilient to coastal hazards,” Ms Whitelaw said.

“In addition, people wishing to develop will have easy access to all necessary, relevant and detailed information.

“While the requirements for what properties it applies to have not changed, it is believed the new framework helps make the process much clearer,” Ms Whitelaw said.

For more information or to make submissions visit https://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/coastal-vulnerability-area until April 4.

Landholders in the mapping area have also been sent letters inviting comment.

By Paul FOGARTY