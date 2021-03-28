Local Justices of the Peace form committee to improve services on Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A GROUP of local Justices of the Peace who have been operating the local desks have formed a committee under the Presidency of long serving JP Terry Tweedie.

The committee aims to ensure that Coffs Harbour has the best access to JP services that is possible.

Mr Tweedie said, “The formation of this committee will ensure better coordination and training of the volunteers who operate the desks, and I am delighted with the response from members to fill positions on the committee.”



The group will meet monthly to ensure they are all up to date with any of the changes and advice that come from the JP Association on a regular basis.

Every member of the group are current members of the JP Association.

Mr Tweedie said that the first task was to compile and print a roster of the JP desks in Coffs Harbour region including location and operating times.

The roster will then be available from those desks and other places where clients may be looking for a JP, for example, at the Courthouse.

JP’s are unpaid volunteers and offer their services free of charge for anyone who needs them.

Currently JP desks are available at Park Beach Plaza Shopping Centre, outside Big-W on Monday and Thursday from 10.00am to 2.00pm; at Coffs Central Shopping Centre, outside K-Mart on the second and fourth Saturday of the month from 9.00am to 12.00 noon; Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre, outside Coles on the first and third Saturday of the month from 9.00am to 12.00 noon; and Moonee Market Shopping Centre, outside Coles on Fridays from 10.00am to 12.00 noon.

For further information or if you wish to get involved Call Terry Tweedie on 0428711725.

By David TUNE