Local Lions Clubs host Need For Feed convoy at Halfway Creek

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIONS from five local Lions Clubs hosted the latest Need for Feed convoy carrying fodder heading to the flood-devastated Northern Rivers.

Almost 40 trucks loaded with fodder stopped off at Coles 24/7 Express at Halfway Creek, parking up and partaking in the Lions lunch on Sunday 24 April.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“On this trip Lions Club members from Urunga, Bonville-Sawtell, Coffs Harbour, Coffs Harbour Pacific City and Woolgoolga worked together to host the latest convoy of 39 vehicles of various sizes – from utes with trailers to b-doubles,” Emily Struik from Urunga Lions Club told News Of The Area.

“The trucks met at Halfway Creek where the clubs served fresh rolls, fresh fruit, Lions Christmas cakes, packages of ANZAC biscuits and cold drinks.”

Some of the ANZAC Day weekend convoy included trucks travelling from Tasmania.

Lion Graham Cockerel, chairman and coordinator of Need For Feed, thanked the clubs for their support and presented certificates of appreciation to them.

“He also advised that there will be another convoy coming to the flooded areas on the June long weekend,” said Emily.

If anyone would like to support the convoy, you can contact one of the local Lions Clubs or Need For Feed Australia on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NeedForFeedAustralia/.

Since early March the Lions Club of Need For Feed, based in Victoria, has been taking truckloads of fodder to the farming communities in northern New South Wales.

Two major convoys and many smaller trips have headed up to the Northern Rivers.

The first saw thirteen trucks heading through the Mid North Coast, spending a Saturday night in Urunga prior to travelling north to Lismore.

During the following week, six individual loads were completed.

On the following weekend another convoy of 20-plus trucks made the journey, stopping overnight at Coles 24/7 Express at Halfway Creek, before heading north.

‘We’re here until there’s no longer a need,’ said Lion Graham Cockerel.

“The people and farmers of many of the areas we’re currently helping have already endured one of the worst droughts on record, then catastrophic fires, next the pandemic and now these devastating floods,” said Need For Feed organisers.

By Andrea FERRARI