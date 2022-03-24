Local Lions deliver donations to help feed Lismore during flood clean-ups

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Lions Club members Chris and Rosemary Hansen took the opportunity of a recent trip to Tweed Heads to detour into Lismore to provide support to the community aid endeavours of their fellow Lions in Lismore.

The Hansens were able to personally deliver several donations of money and goods given to them by various local Coffs Harbour organisations.



“Big Country Meats matched us kilo for kilo on sausages purchased for the Lismore Lions to barbeque as part of their efforts to feed the hungry volunteers,” Rosemary told News Of The Area.

“And Jacks Eggs kindly donated twelve dozen eggs for the breakfast chefs to cook up.

“There are a lot of people who are struggling to get regular meals since losing their homes and businesses in the floods, so Lismore Lions served those who were busily engaged in the massive clean-up operations after the flood and anyone who just needed a feed.”

Jacks Eggs, along with Chris and Rosemary, were also able to deliver supplies of much needed clean drinking water donated by Carol Marks, for the community.

As well as these donated goods several organisations, including one from Melbourne, got together to raise funds for the flood victims.

“Paul Dillon and his fellow bowlers at Strathmore Bowls Club took the hat around to members of their club and managed to raise $1,000 for the local Lions to distribute when local families can return to their damaged homes.

“Urunga Uniting Church donated $1,000 for the cause along with $250 given by a friend.

“Going in to Lismore was a small detour on our trip to Tweed Heads, but well worth the time to see first-hand the kindness being displayed by so many in this time of need and the fantastic efforts by local community groups in keeping the workers fed.

“It was also quite confronting to see the scale of damage in Lismore and surrounding towns,” Rosemary said.

“A great effort by all involved to help keep the aid coming in for those so desperately in need at this time,” she added.

By Andrea FERRARI