Local Live life and Reconnect Seniors Expo comes to Hawks Next

FOLLOWING a successful grant from the State Government, the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association are excited to bring the Local Live Life and Reconnect Seniors Expo to the Area in April.

The event is scheduled for 10AM-4PM on Saturday 2 April 2022 at the Hawks Nest Community Hall.



“The event aims to engage and empower local seniors to connect, share, and enjoy local activities, services and products.

“The idea is to expose our local seniors to the great range of local activities, services and businesses available to support their health and wellbeing,” Michael O’Brien of the Association told News Of The Area.

With up 30 free stalls operating, the expo will showcase community groups, sports groups, clubs, medical services, local businesses, government agencies as well as non-for-profit organisations and advocacy groups.

“The expo will also be a place for local seniors to meet each other and enjoy live entertainment, arts, crafts, and a Lions Club BBQ,” Mr O’Brien said.

If organisations are interested in showcasing at the expo, there are three free options including Full Stall, Shared Stall and Informational Display stalls.

NSW Seniors Festival is the largest festival for seniors in the Southern Hemisphere, reaching up to 500,000 seniors each year.

Presented by the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ), the NSW Seniors Festival is designed to celebrate the role seniors play and the contributions they make to the NSW community.

Every year during NSW Seniors Festival, government, community and commercial organisations hold hundreds of events across the state, encompassing art, sport, music, entertainment, technology, recreation, health, good nutrition and much more.

For more information email [email protected].

By Tara CAMPBELL