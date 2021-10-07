Local musicians Wild Thyme play to a big house at the Jetty Memorial Theatre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WILD Thyme are a trio of talented local musicians who have bonded through their love of music to create a wonderful fusion of styles which brought joy to the Jetty Memorial Theatre last Friday night.

Arlene Fletcher (double bass), Katie Crane (guitar) and Laura Targett (fiddle) demonstrated mastery of their instruments and had a wonderful camaraderie that was very genuine.



With varied backgrounds in Jazz, Bluegrass and Folk music respectively, they bring traditional music and original pieces they have written individually.

Opening their set with an unusual entry via the auditorium doors and playing their first number among the audience they immediately had the near capacity crowd tapping their toes and clapping along to a lively Eastern European folk tune.

The women have an easy rapport with each other on stage that lends authenticity to their performance, handling small glitches with grace.

Laura Targett told News Of The Area, “We clicked with each other from the start, and we know we have each other’s backs at all times.

“Being an all-female group changes the dynamic and we revel in being authentic and working together to create something unique.”

From the opening piece they delivered energetic and engaging music, often featuring beautiful vocal harmonies and stunning instrumental work.

The trio don’t stick to any particular genre, and instead range across a wide spectrum including cutting edge Bluegrass, racing Russian Gypsy folk tunes to Balkan dance music and beyond.

The future includes recording an album in the near future, writing more original material and performing far and wide.

By David TUNE