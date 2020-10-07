Local RFS complete hazard reduction burning in Tea Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Rural Fire Service (RFS) has completed a much needed hazard reduction burn along Tea Gardens Road, near the Lions Park Lookout, helping to ensure a safer bushfire season for the community.

Group Captain, Phil Hughes, told News Of The Area, “The hazard burn really needed to be done. We have been waiting for the right weather conditions to do the job. We had that window today so here we are. We have had a few small spot fires but the crews have all worked well together to get the job done.”

Fifteen fire fighters operated seven trucks and patrol vehicles to safely clear 16 hectares near parks and homes.

The result was less bush fuel which could help reduce the intensity and adverse impact of a bushfire.

The Myall Lakes area has been in the Bush Fire Danger season since 1 September which means permits are required to light a fire.

Permits are free from the local fire authorities.

Take time to ensure your bush fire survival plan is up to date, remembering that last summer 2,476 homes were destroyed and 26 lives lost.

For more information visit the NSW Rural Fire Service online at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

The MidCoast Council is also encouraging residents to take steps to prepare for bushfires this season: visit online a https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au and check out Get Ready for Disasters.

By Sandra MURRAY