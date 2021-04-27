Local Winter Fashion Show to support Variety – the Children’s Charity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HIGH fashion, bubbles, live music by “Old Spice”, and a fully choreographed show will feature at an exciting winter event to be hosted on Sunday 23 May 11am at The Promenade, Palm Lake Resort, Tea Gardens, with all proceeds going to Variety – the Children’s Charity.

For 45 years Variety – the Children’s Charity, has been helping to give kids who are sick, disadvantaged or have special needs a fair go in life.

The Charity enables kids to gain mobility, to get out and about in the community, to communicate, achieve independence and increase their self-esteem.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Behind this event is one of Tea Gardens favorite fashion shops, Little Faith Fashion Boutique, who has teamed up with the Tea Gardens Lions Club to ensure the fashion show is a success and to help this important cause.

The proprietor of Little Faith Fashion Boutique, Marina, is looking forward to the event, stating, “It’s a wonderful opportunity to share the beautiful, muted colours of autumn and winter all being modelled by our ladies, with linen a big hit this year.

“At the same time, attendees will be supporting a special cause, Australian kids in need, as all the proceeds from the day go to Variety – the Children’s Charity.”

Nine glamorous models, celebrating all ages and body types, will present the show to live music, sharing this year’s Autumn and Winter fashion range.

Lion’s Club Director, Carole Richards, who is also the Event Manager said, “At the show you can see this year’s fun casuals, winter warmers, as well as fabulous cocktail and party fashion. The show culminates with our models showing off stunning silks, perfect for those special occasions, evening functions and weddings.”

It’s fashion, so a glass of champagne with canapes will be served, prepared by Lee from the Palm Lakes Resort.

Tickets for this not to be missed event on Sunday, 23 May at 11am, Palm Lakes Resort are $15 and can be purchased at Little Faith Fashion Boutique, 3/205 Myall St Tea Gardens, or contact Annette on 0407 899 650.