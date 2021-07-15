Local Yuin/Gumbaynggirr artist joins forces with Australia Post

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL Gumbaynggirr/Yuin artist Keiana Bateman has joined forces with Australia Post where her artwork will appear on cards available for purchase.

News Of The Area asked Ms Bateman how it came to be that her work is now available for purchase at Australia Post.

Ms Bateman said, “Kembla Corp sent out an Expression of Interest (EOI) for an Aboriginal artist to collaborate with them and AustPost.”

Kembla Corp is majority owned by Mark Ella A.M, a former Wallaby, former Young Australian of the Year and a recipient of Australia Day Honours.

Mr Ella is a high profile Indigeous person who works to support the Indigenous community through a variety of activities, one of which is supporting Indigenous artists.

Successful in her EOI, Ms Bateman is now thrilled that the cards will be part of Australia Post.

“The cards will be featured Australia wide in selected post offices.

“They are also featured on numerous websites where they can be purchased.”

Nambucca Heads Post Office is expecting to have the cards in stock shortly.

Ms Bateman’s artwork can be seen at various locations throughout the Valley, such as the Lions Club Lookout and Nambucca Heads Primary School – including on staff shirts.

“I have one design featured on the cards at the moment, these are in stores now, however in the next coming months more designs have been created and these will be featured in the next round of cards to be made and sold.”

Ms Bateman’s artworks have a story behind them, and these stories have been provided with the artwork.

“I have passed the story on but I’m not 100% sure if the story is placed on the card’s packaging.”

Asked where the inspiration comes from for her art, Ms Bateman said, “Being a saltwater woman my inspiration always comes from the rivers and oceans.

“I see, feel and gather inspiration from the animals, colours, sites, movement of the water and the strength of our ancestors roaming among us.”

News Of The Area asked Ms Bateman if there was anything she would like to say to the community, her reply, “I just wanted to thank everyone for their support and kind words, it’s very much appreciated.”

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN