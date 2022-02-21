Locals Object To Development In Bonville

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN article in News Of The Area about a Development Application (DA) lodged for Crossmaglen Road, Bonville, prompted Robyn Thomson to write to the editor to alert readers that the planned development involved Crown Land.

According to Ms Thomson, approximately two hectares of the land proposed in the subdivision is a kilometre long, 20m wide public Crown Land road that links Bakker Drive Reserve to Crossmaglen Road.

She wrote that the Coffs Harbour City Council approved an eight-lot development for the site in three stages on 11 April 2019, negotiating with the developer for a six metre fire trail along the existing Crown Land which incorporated a cycle/bridle trail maintaining an existing link from Bakker Drive Reserve to Crossmaglen Road.

Ms Thomson wrote that local residents supported this but the new subdivision proposal proposes lots, roads and fire trails which appears to make public access impossible.

She wrote that it seems that the public land will be incorporated into the development’s lots, resulting in a loss of a valuable asset to the community.

Ms Thomson said, “This property links the Crossmaglen and Bonville valleys, and has been used by local residents for years, and we need the link preserved for people to continue to connect with nature, community and schools.”

34 objections to the development application were registered and are virtually all about the land’s value as a wildlife corridor, and the impact of land clearing and domestic cats and dogs on native animals.

Neighbours have written that they are devastated that clearing has already begun.

Newly elected Coffs Harbour City Councillor Jonathan Cassell has visited the site and is concerned about both the issue of the land being a koala corridor helping to connect Bongil Bongil National Park to the escarpment and the loss of community amenity.

He said that iif new land is to be released for development, protecting the migration routes for koalas should be a priority.

Cr Cassell said, “As a Council, we need to be clear about how Crown Land is managed in the broader community interest.”

By Andrew VIVIAN