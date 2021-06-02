Locals Support Port Stephens Koalas Fundraising Event

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE community came out in force to support Port Stephens Koalas fundraiser which was held at Nelson Bay Golf Club last week.

The event was sold out with 150 in attendance and there were another 40 waitlisted to attend that were unable to due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event was a joint venture between Nelson Bay Golf Club and the team at Port Stephens Koalas.



Ron Land President of Port Stephens Koalas told News Of The Area, “It was a marvelous evening that sold out with a good cross section of members, community in attendance.

“Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington and Mayor Ryan Palmer were also in attendance.”

The fundraiser was targeting building funds to deal with the annual operating costs for the organisation which are now in the vicinity of half a million dollars annually.

Port Stephens Koalas fund vet bills, medications and feed for the koalas, and much more.

Ron went on to say, “The only disappointing thing was we couldn’t fit more in on the night,” Ron said.

If you haven’t been to the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary to see the work that Port Stephens Koalas are doing to protect the species it is well worth a visit.

The facility is now accepting the NSW Government Discover Vouchers which are valid until June 30.

Port Stephens Koalas receive a percentage of all entry tickets to the sanctuary to assist with the organisation’s ongoing costs.

By Marian SAMPSON