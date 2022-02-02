Locals to the fore in North Coast Open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A TREMENDOUS field of golfers will be teeing off when the Geoff King Motors North Coast Open starts on 22 February.

It’s not just the number of both experienced and rising professionals that will be playing at Coffs Harbour Golf Club that’s creating excitement but also the number of local amateurs that will be in the field for galleries to watch.

Locals such as Billy Flanagan, Logan Toms, Aden Louez and Lachlan Squires will be playing in the 36-hole event.

A number of professionals with links to the Coffs Coast are also likely to play.

The list includes Jack Pountney, Tyler Corfe and Amelia Mehmet-Grohn who finished third in her professional debut last month at the WPGA Melbourne International.

Mitch McComas who practically grew up with a club in his hand at Coffs Harbour’s 27-hole layout will also be playing.

McComas recently won the Maffra Pro-Am before following up with a twelfth place finish in the South Coast Open played earlier this week.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club general manager Paul McAra said he can’t wait for the event to begin.

“As if it wasn’t already exciting enough having 80 professionals and 40 amateurs tackle our wonderful course, now we’ll be able to see eight to ten locals tee it up as part of the strong field,” McAra said.

The event is part of the Regional NSW Series with the professionals playing for a share of the $50,000 prize money on offer.

Players will also be chasing one of three qualifying spots which are up for grabs for the NSW Open.

A pro-am on 21 February will start the tournament festivities with spectators allowed to watch the action on all three days free of charge.