Lockdown reignites Deli Frost’s passion for painting

DELI Frost is painting her way through lockdown, reigniting her passion for creating to the delight of her friends and family.

Creating has been a lifelong passion for Deli but after her HSC, travelling and work took centre stage until the lockdowns rekindled her passion to create.



“When the first wave of COVID struck last year and we were forced to stay put at home, I started to paint again, at first it was just to pass time and keep busy during the lockdown,” Deli said.

“I was pretty rusty picking up a paintbrush for the first time after a few years but after a couple of paintings it was like nothing had changed.

“For as long as I can remember I have had a paintbrush or pencil in my hand, however I became focused on working and travelling but since COVID ended that, it reignited my desire for creating,” said Deli.

As Deli continued to paint, the interest continued to grow and what started as a hobby turned into a small business.

“Friends and family asked for paintings for their homes, once they were completed they were well received from their new owners who convinced me to push my art further to see where it would take me.

“I would paint anything from large canvas artworks for living areas, family portraits, cars, murals in a shop and my personal favourite peoples pets, in particular dogs.

“As interest grew I thought I’d start an Instagram page @createdbydeli and eight months later I have started my own business and have such a loyal and awesome following of other creatives and local legends that have supported my small business in one way or another.

“One of my favourite parts of this experience is when I have framed and gift tagged the artworks and the new owner comes to receive them, there is usually a lot of tears of happiness and I realise that something so small that I can do

has brought a family so much joy, which is so important in a time like this.

“I am so glad that I get to do this, for me it’s made me really aware of small businesses and the struggles they face at the moment, so I have made a conscious effort to shop local for everything where I can.

“I have been painting more than ever during the latest lockdown, and I recommend it for anyone whether it is to pass time, express their creative selves or develop a hobby into something else.

“It doesn’t matter how much experience you have, you can give painting a go, whilst passing time in lock down, you might even find your love for it as well,” said Deli.

By David WIGLEY