Long Established Dog Grooming Business For Sale on Myall Coast

IF you no longer want to be stuck behind a desk in an office, and would enjoy time with some fur babies, lunch by the beach and being your own boss – then here is an opportunity you may wish to consider.

Established for seventeen years and with a great local clientele this independently owned and operated dog wash and grooming business is up for sale.

The current owner has an area that takes in Bulahdelah, Stroud through to Karuah, with huge demand for services.

Loving animals is a must, but this is a profitable business for an owner/operator who is happy to work as many or as few hours as they like.

Further expansion is possible and with the growing population of the Myall Coast, our elderly residents often have companions who need grooming.

The price includes a fully equipped trailer with hydro-bath, electric grooming table, all equipment, training and current client list.

Full financials are obviously available also.

Please note serious purchasers will need to sign a confidentiality agreement.

For more information contact agent Bryan Stevenson 0419 384569 or Ivy Stevenson 0432 705766.