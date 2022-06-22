Longboarders to contest Logger Heads Malibu Classic 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE 36th Logger Heads Malibu Classic is nearly upon us, with the event running from 22 to 24 July at Scotts Head.

90 percent of entrants are from the last two years of Covid-cancelled events, which has seen their entries roll over to this year.

204 positions have been filled, both male and female competitors, with an age spread from eleven to 75 years!

Surfers from near and far, including several from New Zealand, are coming to Scotts Head to enjoy three days of longboard riding, along with experiencing the fabled Logger Heads formula for having fun!

Many family entries have been received, who will be contending for the privilege of having their family name written up on the Family Achievement Honour board.

There are fifteen divisions, starting with under 18 Junior Ladies and Men, through to Over 70’s Men’s and Over 40’s Ladies.

Scotts Head can offer surfers a long sand bottom point ride, which on its day can seem endless!

Well protected from the winter southerly winds, conditions can last all day, giving competitors ample time to show their skills on the longboards.

All competitors will be riding 9 foot plus longboards, including the Old Malibu division, where surfers will be riding original pre 1965 longboards.

These boards are much heavier than the modern day longboards, which dictates the style of manoeuvres competitors can master.

The modern-day equivalent is the ‘Log’ division, where boards have only one fin, 50/50 rails (which are the edges of the boards) and judges award points for ‘old school’, smooth, stylish surfing manoeuvres.

Scotts Head offers spectators great vantage spots to watch the surfing displays and all are welcome to attend the social gatherings at Club Scotts, especially on Saturday night when the band ‘Loose Cannons’ fires up and everyone starts showing their fine footwork!

The event also raises funds for charity donations.

Raffle tickets to win an 8’ft Catalyst Surfboard, a week’s holiday at Pottsville or a fine painting donated by Michael Champion are also available at Club Scotts leading up to the event, just enquire at the bar.

For more information contact Barry Jagoe on 0403 640 572.