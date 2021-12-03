Looking for company on Christmas Day? Come to the Community Lunch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IF you are at a loose end on Christmas Day, for whatever reason, head along to the Community Lunch in central Coffs and enjoy the company and chat over a meal.

“If you’re lonely or maybe you have no friends locally, elderly, homeless or feeling like you need company on Christmas Day, come on down to the Coffs Harbour Community Christmas luncheon,” invites Doris Cowan, this year’s organiser of the previously-named Orphans Lunch.



The venue is Cavanbah Hall, 191 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour, starting at 11.30am until 2.30pm, on Christmas Day, 25 December.

With local sponsors providing food, drinks and entertainment, the event relies on volunteers to set up, serve, tidy up afterwards and deliver leftover food to non-profit facilities.

Co-founder with Robyn Milne back in 2007, Julie Ferguson, who also founded the Coffs Harbour chapter of OzHarvest, told News Of The Area, “I was very sad to hear that nobody was organizing the Orphan’s Christmas this year and then Doris said she would take it on.

“This makes me very happy, as it is an event that is in the hearts of the Coffs Harbour Community.

“Robyn Milne and I both came up with the idea at the same time and joined forces to start the Orphan’s Christmas all those years ago.”

In the past the Orphan’s/Community Lunch has been described as “a wonderful kaleidoscope of people” which appeals to people aged naught to 100.

“We get people from right across the board, backpackers, new-to-towners, the frail and aged, the homeless, disabled people – people can be alone at Christmas through all sorts of circumstances.”

Businesses and community members have continued to show their support for this community event through donations and sponsorship.

Orphans Christmas is now under the banner of the newly formed not-for-profit association, Coffs Harbour Community Support Low Income Homeless and Recycling Project Inc.

Bookings for the lunch are essential through Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre 02 6648 3694, email [email protected].

If you can volunteer your time setting up, serving and/or clearing away and distributing leftovers to various local service, please contact Doris Cowan on 0411428761 or via email at [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI