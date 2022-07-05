Lost Port Stephens history being rediscovered on Facebook

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FACEBOOK groups are a way of reconnecting with friends from the past or with those of like minded interests.

Denise Gaudion from the Port Stephens Family History Society discovered this and is now gathering rich historical data and rare photos from one such local site.



“After we published ‘A History of the Tilligerry Peninsula’, people kept coming to us asking why we did not ask them about the book as they had lots of information and photos,” she said.

“They had slipped through the net.

“These days facebook has come to the rescue in the form of an online group called ‘Lost Port Stephens’.

“Through this we have been able to add much new information to our archives and fill in many gaps.

“On top of this, priceless old photos have emerged from people who are happy to share their family stories with the wider community,” she remarked.

If you would like to view the site just key in the name and away you go.

A click on the mouse will join you up and you can then ask questions or contribute family stories and pictures.

You can even track down long lost relatives and friends from your childhood.

All submissions are vetted and standard conditions apply to postings.

After a successful book launch of the ‘History and Heritage of Tanilba House’, the publication is now into its second edition and research into an expanded version of Tilligerry’s history is well underway.

Requests for missing details will be posted on ‘Lost Port Stephens’ as the need arises.

The Port Stephens Family History Society research centre is located at the Old Lemon Tree Passage School site on top of the hill behind Club Lemon Tree and will assist residents to trace their family roots.

It operates each Thursday and Denise will assist with enquiries on 49 823587 or you can visit their Facebook page or website.

By Geoff WALKER