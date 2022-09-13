Lot 12 Nardoo Street, Pindimar is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

Lot 12 Nardoo Street, Pindimar

Price: $149,000

WHAT a find!

Large 2.4 acre block of RU2 Zoned land only a short distance to the sandy shores of Pindimar North.

Whilst a dwelling is not permitted, you can set up your ideal camping ground with plenty of space around you.

Get back to nature and escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Land bank for the future, grow some flowers, get some fruit trees or whatever suits your fancy.

Vendor says SELL!

All offers will be forwarded on for consideration.

Less than 200km north of Sydney on the M1, and only 45 minutes from Newcastle, do not miss out on this opportunity.

Contact us today to arrange a private inspection. Inspections are by appointment only. Call John Rumble on 0425 289 200.