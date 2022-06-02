Lot 2711 Carrington Road, North Arm Cove is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lot 2711 Carrington Road, North Arm Cove

Price: $27,500

WITH easy access directly off the main sealed road that leads to Carrington and Tahlee, this 451sqm block of non-urban land would make a perfect investment for the future. Though not able to be built on, you can clear the block of under growth and camp on it. On the north shore of Port Stephens, North Arm Cove is a small coastal hamlet only a 2.5 hour drive on freeways north of Sydney.

The area is well known for its vast waterways with ocean beaches, Port Stephens, the Myall River and the Myall Lakes National Park at the doorstep.

Contact John Rumble today on 0425 289 200 to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.