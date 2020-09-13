Lot 3 Linden Avenue, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lot 3 Linden Avenue, Boambee East

Price: $1,050,000 – $1,100,000

Here is your chance to purchase over 1.7 hectares of residential land in an established popular residential neighbourhood.



Sited in Linden Avenue, Boambee East this greenspace lot is sold with an approved development application in place, with construction of drainage pits and piping already commenced in 2009.

The plan is for 13 residential lots plus recreational space.

The lots would be of varying topography, allowing a multitude of home designs.

The lot is being sold as 1 block at present and as such, can be land banked paying only the yearly rates for one lot, currently $2487 per annum.

Plans and copy of development application are being held in our office for inspection by appointment.

The location is central Boambee East, with proximity to so many desirable locations.

4kms to Sawtell Beach, less than 2km to Primary and High Schools, 7Km to Coffs Harbour Regional Airport, 5km to University and Education Campus and 4.5kms to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

Ring today for further information.

Chris Hines 0439 667 719

Kim McGinty 0432 953 796.