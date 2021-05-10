Lots 967 & 968 Estuary Way, North Arm Cove is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lots 967 & 968 Estuary Way, North Arm Cove

Buy one or both: $475,000 each.

IMAGINE being able to build your own home where apart from your neighbour there are no other homes allowed.

It’s like having your own private two home estate completely surrounded by nature, offering absolute privacy.

Less than 100m to the front or the rear will find you on the water enjoying a hidden sandy beach on the waters of Port Stephens.

Or walk 200m to Beauty Point; a natural boat ramp that only the locals know about.

These lots sit in the middle of non-urban land that cannot be built on; however under ‘Grandfather rights’ these lots are a pre-existing holding which means they hold the rare privilege of retaining their original building entitlement.

Each block is approx. 836 sqm.

The lots are cleared, a second storey would have water views – they are the perfect ‘lockdown’ retreat.

Design and build a home where you can live off-grid and create your own retreat.

These two blocks are uniquem very few other allotments in this non urban section benefit from retaining their existing holding – so if you love privacy and water, these are well worth a look.

The perfect spot to sail, kayak, swim or fish.

Contact Ivy Stevenson from Century 21 COASTAL Properties at ivy_stevenson@coastalproperties.net.au.