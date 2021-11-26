Love golf? Sign up for Cancer Council’s 72-hole challenge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO self-confessed golfing ‘tragics’, Adam Crotty and Rick McKinnon have taken up Cancer Council’s The Longest Day golf challenge, attempting to play 72 holes in one go.

Rained off this Sunday 21 November, the lads have deferred until Sunday 5 December, playing at C.ex Urunga Golf Course, telling News Of The Area (NOTA) the new date means they can raise even more funds and hope more golfers might be encouraged to register.



“They are already far exceeding their goals, having raised $5,868 to date,” Lauren Fraser, Cancer Council’s Community Relations Coordinator, told NOTA.

The Longest Day can be played at your local golf club with friends and fellow members any time throughout December with the official day being Monday, December 13.

Participating in The Longest Day requires a minimum of two players who need to access four tee times across the day to complete the challenge.

It is not necessary to play the full 72 holes.

Adam is so enthusiastic about raising money for Cancer Council, believing it is a really good cause, stating, “You hear so many stories about friends and associates who have experienced this insidious disease, which makes you feel you really need to do something about it.”

Many local Urunga businesses have come on board to support Adam with one such business being Kris Gladwell, Licensee of the Ocean View Hotel who has donated a whopping $1,500.

Another generous contributor is Jimmy Elliott, owner of Embers Bar and Restaurant who has donated $200.

Additionally, leading up to the event he’s creating Golf Pizzas featuring a golf flag, with $5 from every Pizza sold going to The Pilot Street Smackers Team.

So far this team has raised a mammoth $5,000.

Lauren added, “Many Mid North Coast golf clubs have taken up the challenge to host The Longest Day including Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Nambucca Heads, Sawtell, Macksville, Taree, Forster, Port Macquarie and South West Rocks, with some Clubs waiving their green fees for those golfers entering the challenge.

“It’s thanks to people like Adam and Rick along with the amazingly generous Urunga community that allows Cancer Council to continue its work in the community while also funding life-saving research.”

By Andrea FERRARI