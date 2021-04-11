Luminescence art lights up Woolgoolga Gallery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A STUNNING ‘Luminescence’ mixed media art exhibition is currently adorning the walls of Woolgoolga Art Gallery, and is a must see exhibition for all locals and visitors to the township.

The transcending exhibition showcases the artworks by two local artists, Dianne Houghton and Noela Hattersley.

Noela is a Safety Beach local who has painted ever since she can remember, completed four years of study at the National Art School in Sydney and has worked as a high school art teacher sharing her love and knowledge of painting with younger generations.



It was not until Noela and her husband departed Sydney twelve years ago to settle on the Coffs Coast that she was able to truly indulge in her love of painting and expand on her individual art collection.

“Most of my paintings are of beachscapes and are from around this area, and there are a couple from the New England area where I did a trip last year,” Noela said of her paintings currently on exhibition.

Dianne Houghton learnt her artistic craft through experimentation and self exploration.

“I mainly learnt a few skills in different media such as oil, watercolour and drawing and then I was more than happy to go it alone and dabble by myself,” Dianne said.

Dianne’s paintings currently on display include watercolour, mixed media and oils, and feature still life flowers and fruit, beachscapes and sea life.

“Being a gardener, many of my earlier paintings were of flowers,” Dianne said.

“Everything that I paint is what I love, my love of nature links in with my love of painting.”

Of the 50 diverse paintings on exhibition, more than fifteen sold in the exhibition’s first week of opening.

“It’s been really nice,” Noela said of the large number of early sales.

The exhibition is on display until Monday 3 May at Woolgoolga Art Gallery, Turon Parade, Woolgoolga from 10am to 4pm daily.

