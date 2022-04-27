Macksville and Nambucca play out highly anticipated derby games to open Group 2 season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Group 2 Rugby League 2022 season kicked off last weekend with the Macksville Sea Eagles hosting the Nambucca Roosters in arguably the most anticipated season opener ever played in the Nambucca Valley.

The palpable excitement hung in the air last Sunday for two reasons.

Firstly, it was the return of hometown hero and NRL legend Greg Inglis to play once again in Macksville colours and secondly, it was the first local derby since 2018 with the return of the Nambucca Roosters to the senior competition.

It became clear how much locals had missed their football during those strange pandemic months as they turned out in big numbers to witness four exciting games of football.

The weather was kind to players and spectators alike on Sunday however the surface of the Allen Gillet Oval was still soft and slippery from weeks of wet weather and presented a challenge to players.

2NVR Nambucca Valley Radio’s sports presenters Nigel Wilbow, Donna Collins and Gary Biden called the game live to air on Sunday and News Of The Area spoke to Nigel about the long awaited clash.

Nigel said, “The first 30 minutes of the game were fairly even however Macksville five-eight Jacob Simpson was able to use his well developed football IQ to identify weaknesses in the Nambucca defence, resulting in a 20-6 scoreline in Macksville favour by half time.”

The second half saw Macksville extend the lead with their second row Sam Miles clocking up some impressive metres in attack.

While the end result of 42-6 may indicate a somewhat lopsided affair on the paddock, with the Nambucca Roosters unable to match Macksville’s well practised combinations, it was the first Roosters game in a number of years and they demonstrated strong potential for the season ahead.

Nigel Wilbow added, “Roosters captain Jeremy Burrows was impressive in all aspects of his playing and the Roosters number ten, Eric Davis, was unrelenting in his energy and effort through the whole game.”

News Of The Area asked Nigel for his thoughts on the contribution made on the day by Greg Inglis.

Nigel concluded, “Inglis demonstrated quality over quantity and his presence on the field made a difference with the Roosters anticipating him gaining possession of the ball which in itself created opportunities elsewhere on the paddock.”

Coming off the bench in the first half Greg Inglis played a calm and clever style of football and there is no doubt his presence lifted the level of intensity during the game and players on both sides are unlikely to ever forget playing alongside or against one of the games’ greatest players.

Macksville had a clean sweep across the afternoon with the Under 18s: Macksville 30 – Nambucca 10, Ladies League Tag: Macksville 20 – Nambucca 4, Reserve Grade: Macksville 28 – Nambucca 16 and in the First Grade: Macksville 42 – Nambucca 6.

Round 2 sees Nambucca host Coffs Harbour at home and Macksville is away to Woolgoolga.

By Mick BIRTLES