Macksville blood donor Jenny Horton makes Mid North Coast record with 500th donation

MACKSVILLE’S Jenny Horton has set the blood donation record for the Mid North Coast with her 500th donation.

Lifesaver Jenny has achieved the highest number of donations made by a female on the Mid North Coast, and is one of only a handful of women in NSW to reach the milestone.

She started her blood donation career many decades ago as a student nurse in Armidale.

With every donation having the power to save up to three lives, Jenny has potentially helped save 1500 Australian patients.

Travelling all over the world with her work with Rotary and the World Health Organisation, Jenny has even donated blood in Pakistan for a friend who was dying of Dengue fever.

Setting off from her home in Macksville once a fortnight, Jenny makes the two-hour round trip to Coffs Donor Centre.

“I am very happy to have reached 500 donations and grateful for all the people I have helped along the way,” said Jenny.

“Everyone who can donate, should.

“It is a very simple process; it takes just over an hour and helps save someone’s life.”

Lifeblood spokesperson Ruth Harrison said Australia owed Jenny an enormous thank you.

“Jenny’s commitment to saving lives is extraordinary, she has helped save the lives of the hundreds of cancer patients, new mothers, trauma victims, who wouldn’t be alive without her.

“Local blood donors have been incredibly generous throughout the pandemic, but with hospital demand the highest it’s been in nearly a decade, it’s critical people don’t stop donating now.

“By becoming a regular blood donor just like Jenny, you will be helping the one in three Australians who will need blood or a blood product in their lifetime.”

Blood donation is an essential service under government lockdown regulations, and travel and venue restrictions do not prevent people from donating blood.

O blood type is the most common blood type and is particularly needed in hospitals right now.

People who are healthy and well, not waiting on test results or isolating can book online at 13 14 95 or donateblood.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI