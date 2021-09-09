Macksville Country Club: Allan Clarke Takes Club Championship Again

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HE’S done it again.

Allan Clarke is once more the victor in the Macksville Country Club’s Club Championships.

It started in 1977 (the year Elvis died) as a 16-year-old.

Since then, Allan Clarke has been a consistent winner of the Club Championships, taking the title more than 30 times.

For someone to come along and beat Allan’s record, it wouldn’t be possible before about 2060.

The final round of the Championships was sponsored by Trevor and Mark Latham and apart from Allan’s win, the runner up was Mick Manning.

Ross Donnelly, who has probably been a challenger in all of Allan’s wins, won the net event.

B grade saw Mick O’Brien win from Shane Langley in the gross event.

Mick also won the net from Steve Hosking.

C grade went to Noel Austin who held on to win by one shot from Jim Katsoolas, Greg Zirkler and Neil Cunneen, who was runner up on a count back.

The story has it that Jim Katsoolas’ second last hole proved costly.

Neil Cunneen won the C grade net event.

In the Saturday stroke event Steve Ellis probably had the round of his life with a net 67 off an 8 handicap, winning him both the monthly medal and spoon

Tony Adams won B grade and Tannah Bradshaw C grade.

Brodie Bartlett had an eagle 2 on the par 4 fifteenth.

By Max TURNER