Macksville Country Club Bowls

LAST week saw a much needed break in the weather and with the first round of the Triples scheduled for Sunday quite a few bowlers hit the green on Saturday to blow the cobwebs away.

Many thanks to golf club President Gary Clark for giving the green a cut and to bowls President Nobby for rolling the green as well, it came up a treat.

Game 1

Max Ward, Ken Ainsworth and Mark Coleman (23) v Bernie ‘BBC’ Unterrheiner, Cliff Yager and Col Crawford (18).

Game 2

Tony Baker, Peter ‘Nobby’ Carlow and Phil Brennan (30) v Alan ‘Bluey’ Everson, Greg Burton and Graham Keys (11).

Game 3

David ‘Boney’ Malone, Keith Hickey and Robert ‘Bullant’ Antcliff (16) v Brian Nunn, Ken ‘Digger’ Grace and Dale ‘Ida’ Down (34).

Game 4

Kevin ‘Bluey’ Garner, Gary Towner and Peter ‘Foxy’ Fox (28) v Tony Grebert, David ‘Tadpole’ Ainsworth and Russ Wallace (26).

Good hard competition by all, congratulations to the winners.

Next Sunday’s games Mark Coleman v Phil Brennan and Dale Down v Peter Fox.

On Easter Saturday Macksville Bowlers are putting on ‘Fish Pairs’ with seafood raffles and fish prizes, this will be a fun day and open to all bowlers and non bowlers alike, 11am start.

Enquiries to the club on 6568 1400.

By Mark COLEMAN