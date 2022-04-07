Macksville Country Club Bowls Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - April 7, 2022 The club in action. Photo: Melissa Train. LAST week saw a much needed break in the weather and with the first round of the Triples scheduled for Sunday quite a few bowlers hit the green on Saturday to blow the cobwebs away. Many thanks to golf club President Gary Clark for giving the green a cut and to bowls President Nobby for rolling the green as well, it came up a treat. Game 1 Max Ward, Ken Ainsworth and Mark Coleman (23) v Bernie ‘BBC’ Unterrheiner, Cliff Yager and Col Crawford (18). Game 2 Tony Baker, Peter ‘Nobby’ Carlow and Phil Brennan (30) v Alan ‘Bluey’ Everson, Greg Burton and Graham Keys (11). Game 3 David ‘Boney’ Malone, Keith Hickey and Robert ‘Bullant’ Antcliff (16) v Brian Nunn, Ken ‘Digger’ Grace and Dale ‘Ida’ Down (34). Game 4 Kevin ‘Bluey’ Garner, Gary Towner and Peter ‘Foxy’ Fox (28) v Tony Grebert, David ‘Tadpole’ Ainsworth and Russ Wallace (26). Good hard competition by all, congratulations to the winners. Next Sunday’s games Mark Coleman v Phil Brennan and Dale Down v Peter Fox. On Easter Saturday Macksville Bowlers are putting on ‘Fish Pairs’ with seafood raffles and fish prizes, this will be a fun day and open to all bowlers and non bowlers alike, 11am start. Enquiries to the club on 6568 1400. By Mark COLEMAN