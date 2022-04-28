Macksville Country Club Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH the weather improving a little over the last couple of weeks we were able to get the Triples Championship wrapped up.

The first semi final saw the team of Bluey Garner, Gary Towner and Peter ‘Foxy’ Fox against Brian Nunn, Ken Grace and Ida Down in a close fought game which saw Foxy’s side alway in front but with Ida’s side nipping at his heels the whole way, Foxy holding on 20 – 17 win.

The second semi saw Tony Baker, Peter Carlow and Phil Brennan against Max Ward, Ken Ainsworth and Mark Coleman, with Mark’s side holding a narrow lead after 15 ends 13 -11 there was nothing in it, great draw bowling by Max and Ken saw Mark kick away to a 22 – 15 win.

The Final between Mark and Foxy saw Mark’s side up 29 – 14 after ends when Foxy’s side rallied to win the next four ends to make it a closer affair with the final score 29 – 22.

Many thanks to all who participated and to all the spectators who turned up for all the games.

It is with a heavy heart that I report the passing of Geoffry McMahon on Friday 22 April.

Geoff was a great bowler for the club and always quick of wit, he mentored new bowlers and a friend to all, he will be sadly missed.

The funeral service is to be held at Bernard Lavert’s Funeral Chapel, North Macksville on Monday 2 May at 11am.

By Mark COLEMAN