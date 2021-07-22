Macksville Country Club Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE was a lot of activity on the bowling green on Saturday and Sunday with elimination games in both minor and major singles being played. The wind on Saturday certainly tested player skills.

Wayne Ross had a good weekend after beating Keith Hickey on Saturday in the minors he backed up on Sunday to have a win against Mick McMahon in the major.

Andrew Shearer advanced to the final of the major after overcoming Peter Fox jr in Saturday’s elimination.

In a consistent game Paul Ward eliminated Mick May.

Phil now comes up against Wayne Ross to see who meets Andrew Shearer in the final.

There has been a marked improvement over the last couple of years in the skills and number of players doing well.

There is no standout.

By Max TURNER