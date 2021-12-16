0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACKSVILLE Country Club Bowls Championships for 2021 are now finished with one semi and final of the Mixed Pairs played last weekend.

Saturday’s semi was won by Mel Train and Andrew Shearer 16 over Karen Liddell and Mark Coleman 14 in a nail biter.

The final was played on Sunday with Mel and Andrew victorious over Judy Walker and Peter Carlow 29 – 13, Congratulations to Mel and Andrew and commiserations to Judy and Peter.

Macksville Country Club bowlers would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

We would love to see some new faces on the greens next year, please phone the club 6568 1400 if you would like to join us.

By Mark COLEMAN