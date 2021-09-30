Macksville Country Club Course Improvements

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Clarke ‘boys’, Gary and Allan, seem to be continually looking for means to improve the appearance and playing conditions of the local golf course.

Life member Gary, with a team of volunteers and the help of the State Government Sports Program, concreted a golf cart path adjacent to the eighth tee.

During wet weather and because of shade this is a slow drying part of the course.

As funds become available Gary has plans for more paths, so his volunteer army will no doubt be on call.

My working life took me over much of NSW and SA and nowhere else have I seen volunteers like in Macksville in my over 60 years association with the town.

By Max TURNER