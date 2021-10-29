Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY’S single Stableford sponsored by Ben and Dave Keighran’s Alliance Pest Control proved a test for all players.

The greens have been scoured for annual renovations making putting difficult.

Despite the difficulties 14-year-old Gus Single and Mick O’Brien both came in with 40 points, Gus winning on a countback.

Gus’s playing partners commented that he could easily have had 44 or 45 points as he missed a few short putts.

If he maintains the interest he is showing Gus will progress to A grade before long.

Because of the renovations there were no ladies or midweek competitions.

On Sunday 31 October there will be a mixed bowls/golf day starting at 1pm and played on the top bowling green.

This will consist of 6 ends of bowls then 6 holes for putting.

The late Bede Clarke memorial three person Ambrose day is coming up on 20 November, so get your names in early please.

To avoid bank up Gary Clarke has asked that early groups play in one team of three.

By Max TURNER