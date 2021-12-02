Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH all the wet weather there were concerns some players would withdraw from Saturday’s Carol and Rod Curtis sponsored four ball best ball event.

As a result organisers changed this to a single Stableford.

Whilst there was water laying in parts, playing conditions were still good and 30+ people enjoyed their day out.

Winner on the day was Jim Katsoolis with 42 points and Karl Cooper runner up with 40.

Nearest the pins went to Brad Fortescue (A grade) and Bob Lindsay (C) on the 4th with Mike Simpson (A) and Mick Trisley (C) on the 18th.

There were no straight shooters in B grade.

The ladies competition and mid week competition were washed out.

Saturday 4 December as well as the usual Medal and Spoon Stroke event is also the play off for the championship between previous Medal and Spoon winners.

Sunday 5 of December is the annual Open Day sponsored by Barry McDonald.

By Max TURNER