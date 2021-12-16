Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY’S golf was an aggregate event where two players play as a team and their stableford points are added together. So if one is having an off day, game over.

Allan Clarke with a par round and the help of junior player Like Laverty came out on top to win in a count back from Dane Luffman and Darren Pike.

Allan Clarke won the two A grade nearest the pins, Paul Donges the only B grade winner, with Greg Hogan and the evergreen Rod Curtis getting the C grade awards.

The ladies decided to forego golf for a Christmas lunch.

Desma Hughes advised that the recently coached ‘newly recruited’ ladies have been playing Sunday practice rounds, before entering the competitions.

Due to this interest Desma plans to arrange further coaching classes in the New Year.

The late Ron Trimble’s Furniture One’s sponsored knock-out has been running since the 1980’s.

This year it was won by Garry Clarke with Tony Henshaw runner up.

Thanks to Ron’s wife Betty for the continued support.

Congratulations to Brad Fortescue on his four games at four clubs (72 holes) in one day and raising, so far, almost $6000 for cancer research.

Saturday 18 will be a single stableford sponsored by Makita.

By Max TURNER