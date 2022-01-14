Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE New Year started off with the monthly Medal and Spoon event sponsored by Steve Ash.

Winner Troy Grace will be trying all year to emulate his net five under par, a score that left the rest of the field in his wake.

His score clearly won him the Medal with big hitter and consistent player Mick Manning off a three handicap winning the Spoon.

Harry Andrews won the B grade with Mick Trisley the C grade.

Straight shooters were A grade Mick Manning and Mike Simpson B grade James Collison and Jeff Gore with Dave Poole the only C grader to hit the green.

Geoff’s behind the scenes voluntary work including putting the flags out in the morning and taking them in at night and marking kilometres of boundaries is really appreciated by members.

Despite COVID we are hoping 2022 is an enjoyable and healthy year for all.

By Max TURNER