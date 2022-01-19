Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GREG Wood’s Accountancy sponsored Saturday’s Stableford and it was played in typical summer weather (warm and humid).

With the course dry and running well some in the leading pack may be playing on a lower handicap next time out.

Kurt Andrews came in the winner seven under his handicap ahead of junior player Gus Single (6 under) with Dwayne Laverty second runner up.

Young Gus with his practice and perseverance is quickly climbing the ladder and will likely be a threat come championship time.

The feature of Dwayne Laverty’s game was an eagle three on the par five third.

Nearest the pin ball winners were Kurt Andrews and Allan Clarke A grade, Jack Ireland (B) and Chris Gibson (C grade).

Jake Clarke won the mid week competition for the second consecutive week.

While the ladies official competitions don’t start again until February Carmel has advised that if any ladies wish to play competition in January hit off about 8am Tuesdays and enter scores in the mid week competition.

On Saturday 22 a Stableford will be played with an Ambrose on 29 January.

By Max TURNER