Macksville Country Club Golf

G J KENNEDY sponsored single stableford on Saturday saw really tough conditions with the strong winds.

Reminds me of a chap coming in to the local in the outback and commented “the wind last night was so strong it blew down trees that haven’t been blown down before”- true story.

Geof Christian and Paul Donges handled the conditions best with Geof winning on a count back.

While Geoff, who unbeknown to most does a lot of voluntary work to help keep the course looking great, regularly threatens to give the game away, this win will probably keep him at it for at least another year.

Nearest the pins went to Ross Donnelly, John Sommerville, Graham Vincent, Mike Simpson, Steve Hosking and Murray Spear.

On Sunday the mixed foursome saw two big hitters with matching outfits, Nikki Laird and Dwayne Laverty team up to win the gross event, with Jo Montegue and Graham Everest winning the net.

By Max TURNER