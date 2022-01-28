Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DON Forrester, who seldom misses the mid week ‘Chook run’ or Saturday competition, was the sponsor of the Stableford game played on 21 January.

Some of the regulars shied away because of the threat of rain, but apart from one early shower it was a pleasant day for golf with a good field.

Murray Spear had a big week winning both the Mid Week competition and Saturday’s Stableford.

He’s lucky the golf association determines handicaps as former handicapper ‘Big Jeff’ might not have been so kind.

Maintaining his consistency Allan Clarke was runner up with a relatively newcomer Graham Everett second runner-up.

Straight shooters were Allan Clarke, Don Forrester and John Dowzard.

Roy Rudner Macksville’s Veterans golf delegate advises that the next Vets competition in Macksville will be on Tuesday 2 February.

Saturday 29 January is the popular Bernard Laverty sponsored three person ambrose – a good day to invite new players to golf.

By Max TURNER