Macksville Country Club Golf

ON Wednesday, four of our ladies visited Coffs Harbour for their Ladies Open day.

There were over 170 starters in this four ball best ball event that relies heavily on team play.

Macksville’s Jo- Anne Montague teamed with Rhonda McAuliffe to win the event with 47 points.

Not far behind in sixth place on 42 points was another Macksville team of Carmel Fruedenstein and Desma Hughes.

Great work.

Saturday’s local event was a single stableford sponsored by Harry Andrews.

Tony Grebert came home with a 5 under his handicap to win from junior Jordan Welsh (4 under) who looks to be heading towards A grade with his consistently good gol.

Nearest the pins went to A grade John Fortescue and Max Graham B’s Jeff Gore and John Sommerville and C’s Dave Poole and Tannah Bradshaw.

The Midweek competition was won by Murray Spear with Tony Grebert and Jim Wilkes equal runners up.

By Max TURNER