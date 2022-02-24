Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DESPITE the rain there was a good roll up for Saturday’s Star Hotel sponsored Stableford.

Maintaining his consistency, junior Jordan Welsh came out on top to win from Jim Collison and Mike Simpson.

Jim Collison picked the right day to have a good round, as included in the Saturday competition he played a match in the singles knockout to dispatch last year’s winner Gary Clarke.

David Harper with a four under, net 40, won the Mid Week competition from Ted Single, net 39.

Others to break par were Murray Spear and Dave Poole.

The “Chook” run was won by Rod Boyd with Don Forrester runner up

Straight shooter was Jim Wilkes with the nearest pin.

Ladies competitions will be starting up again on the first of March.

Desma advises that the recently coached ladies and any ladies interested in learning about golf (clubs provided if necessary) will have practice rounds from Sunday 6 March at 8.30 am.

By Max TURNER