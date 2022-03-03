Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SCOTT’S Head Bowling Club sponsored Saturday’s Single Stableford played in difficult conditions which, with credit to the green keepers, surprisingly went ahead.

There was water everywhere but the early starters got through with dry shirts.

Rain came in very heavily about midday, causing the late starters to abandon their game.

Nonetheless, considering the conditions, it would have taken some top quality golf to beat Gus Single.

He is just one of the juniors whose form has seen him move from C grade into B grade and heading towards A grade.

Gus won by three shots from Rama Gennat who came in runner up to beat Karl Younger on a countback.

Nearest the pins (ntp) were Allan Clarke, Gus Single and Tim Byrnes on the 4th with Jim Katsoolis the only player to reach the extra ntp in regulation.

While some of the ladies had a start, Desma advised play was abandoned before the 18th.

By Max TURNER