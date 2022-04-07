Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH the devastation suffered in towns further North, Macksville had relatively minor setbacks in comparison.

However some residents were evacuated and the SES sought permission of club directors to use the Club as an Evacuation Centre.

Because of the continual rain in recent weeks there has been very little in the way of golf or bowls.

The lower section of the golf course incurred severe flooding as can be seen in the photo provided by John Delamere.

It is from the 4th tee looking over the 7th green back along the fairway towards the old hospital.

By Max TURNER