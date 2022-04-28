Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Barry McDonald sponsored day is usually one of the big days on the Club calendar.

As has happened regularly this year the weather had a big impact and only the hardy ventured out.

The overall event was won by John Summerville with Noel Austin winning the front nine and Luke Laverty the back nine.

Longest drive went to John Summerville with Tannah Bradshaw runner up.

The ladies had one of the few rain unaffected competitions with Cathy Cresswell winning from Jo Montague.

Steve Hoskins was runner up to Guy Haynes in the Mid Week competition.

Phil Bambury sponsored the Anzac Day two man Ambrose which saw Allan Clarke and junior Luke Laverty winning.

It’s probably appropriate to say that the crop of juniors coming through are taking to golf like ducks to water – their handicaps are consistently being reduced.

By Max TURNER