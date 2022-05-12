Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Desma Hughes, Carmel Fruedenstein sponsored Monthly Medal was played in what is becoming the usual difficult conditions.

Steve Ellis won the Medal with Allan Clarke taking the Spoon.

As difficult as it was, Allan parred the course. Darrin Pike won the B grade with Luke Laverty the C grade winner.

Nearest the pins on the 4th were A grade Matt Ward, B’s Steve Hoskins and C’s John Dowzard and on the 7th A grade Troy Grace, C’s Greg Zirkler with no B grade

Ladies competition saw Jo Montague win with Cathy Cresswell runner up.

Cathy won nearest the pin on the fourth.

Mike Simpson was winner of the mid week competition ahead of Ross Donnelly.

The Col Harding memorial 3 person Ambrose day is on 28 May and is open to anyone that can swing a club.

This is a shotgun start, 7 am or 10.30 am.

By Max TURNER