Macksville Country Club Golf

THE Mike Simpson/ Steve Hosking sponsored stableford was won by the early birds.

Seven o’clock starter John Poole had a net three under par 39 to beat runner up Don Forrester who had a net 36.

The early winter’s chill obviously didn’t worry them.

Other winners on the day were Graham Everett on the front nine and John Fortescue on the back nine.

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Mike Simpson, John Summerville, Graham Vincent, Matt Ward, Jack Ireland and Graham Everett.

Not to be left out Allan Clarke had an eagle two on the par four eleventh.

Next week we have the Paul Hapgood sponsored three person Ambrose open to all.

Non handicapped players will be off 20.

Jim Wilkes contemplating his putt on the 5th green with Tony Henshaw watching on.

Just a reminder in bowls news this weekend will see the finals of both minor and major singles.

By Max TURNER