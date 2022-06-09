Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Fortade sponsored Stroke event was as per the previous two weeks restricted to three rounds of six holes.

Hopefully a few days of fine weather will see the whole course open for the long weekend.

Winner of the Medal was Luke Laverty with Allan Clarke again winning the Spoon.

Allan’s collection of spoons would fill two trophy cabinets.

Overall grade winners were Allan Clarke (A), Phil Bambury (B) and Luke Laverty (C)

Straight shooters on the fourth were Matt Ward in A grade with Steve Hoskins (B) and Graham Everett (C ) grade.

The Mid Week competition was won by John Fortescue with Jeff Gore runner up.

Although the normal weekly competitions will continue the weather has resulted in the deferral of the ladies championships until Spring.

By Max TURNER