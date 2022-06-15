Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FINALLY the full course was opened on Tuesday and first to use it were the ladies.

Jo Montague continued her good form to win from Leanne Porter.

Nearest the pin went to Lorraine King.

The good drying conditions continued all week and the Maybe Honey’s Single Stableford was won by Luke Laverty.

His regular playing partner, club champion Allan Clarke must be providing some good tips for the consistently improving junior.

Runner up was Andrew Black who was only three over par for his round.

Nearest the pins were Steve Ellis in A grade, Brody Bartlett (B) and Steve Hunt in (C) grade. The Mid Week competition that can be played on any day saw John Fortescue win from Steve Riddell.

The top four from the Fortescue family would be very competitive against any other family in Australia.

By Max TURNER