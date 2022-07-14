Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER another week of inclement weather, The Macksville Auto Salon Single Stableford went ahead with the course in better condition than expected.

Club captain John Fortescue surprisingly declared the whole course playable.

John Dowzard had no trouble coming in as the winner with 40 points.

Mike Simpson was runner up.

Straight shooters were Mike Simpson nearest the pin in A grade, Steve Hunt (B) and Neil Cuneen in C grade.

The only other competition for the week was the mid week competition won by Andrew Black ahead of Luke Laverty.

The Ellis’s Steve and son Curtis weren’t far behind.

By Max TURNER