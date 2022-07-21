Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca River Co-Op sponsored Foursome Championships was played over 27 holes.

This game is a team of two playing with one ball where players have alternate shots.

Tests the friendship, nevertheless it is an enjoyable game and was played in great weather with a good field.

The gross event was won by Allan Clarke partnered by Beau Lavendar with Brad Fortescue and Andrew Black runners up.

Net winners were Geoff O’Grady and Shane Langley with Josh Bartlett and Brad Southan runners up.

Straight shooters were Dane Pittman, Dale Bunton and Paul Donges getting nearest the pins.

The mid week competition saw Ted Single come in ahead of Jim Wilkes.

By Max TURNER