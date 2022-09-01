Macksville Country Club Golf

TONY and Sue Adams sponsored a two person multiplier Stableford,which was won by Max Graham and Steve Ellis.

First runners up were Darren Pike partnered by Jim Wilkes, with Don Forrester and Tony Adams second runners up.

Neil Cuneen playing off a 22 handicap starred on the par five 7 th with an eagle.

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Max Graham in A grade and Jo Montague in B grade.

No C graders could hit the green.

There was no ladies competition as the ladies played in the Mid Week competition.

Graham Everett,like partner Jo Montague, is playing consistent golf. Graham came in ahead of Jo, who was runner up, beating Desma Hughes on a countback

On Saturday 10 September the annual Dot and Bede Clarke memorial 3 person Ambrose will be played.

This is open to anyone who can swing a golf club.

Tony and Sue Adams are sponsoring a three club chook run on 15 September.

Only three clubs are allowed in the golf bag and must be played in two, threes or fours.

By Max TURNER